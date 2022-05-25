ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 22:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PDT /7 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda, central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV

