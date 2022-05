On Thursday, May 26, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all Regional Commissions recorded low unemployment rates in April. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO