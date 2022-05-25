ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Teddy Long Opens Up About Issues With Former WWE Exec Mark Carrano

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long has revealed that he despised former WWE Head of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano, over issues with a legends deal. Long spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about our recent exclusive report that he does not have a WWE Legends contract despite being inducted...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
PWMania

Michelle McCool Reveals Why The Undertaker Doesn’t Like Cucumbers

Michelle McCool has revealed why her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, hates cucumbers. Taker has been rumored to have a cucumber phobia for years, which he even brought up during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. McCool explained why her husband can’t abide being around the long, green veggie on The Wives of Wrestling Podcast earlier this week.
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Mentioned on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were once again mentioned on WWE RAW regarding their walkout from RAW. Sasha and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of RAW. According to many sources, the team simply wasn’t happy with the WWE creative team and decided not to perform at a RAW event simply.
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
ComicBook

Corey Graves Had to Tone Down Vince McMahon's Message About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw sparked a number of responses from the WWE, including an indefinite suspension, stripping of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and an official statement harshly criticizing the pair. It has also resulted in WWE's commentary team consistently bringing the pair up, with Corey Graves saying their decision was unprofessional while Michael Cole talked on SmackDown about how they had let the WWE Universe down. Graves received some flack for his comments, though many fans assumed he was merely parroting whatever Vince McMahon ordered him to say.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Called Out for a WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, and during an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Lashley hinted at a rematch at WrestleMania 39 in southern California. “We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big...
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Returns To WWE In ‘High-Level Executive Position’

GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”
PWMania

Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW Double or Nothing

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the Full Gear PPV in November 2021 due to various injuries. While Omega worked behind the scenes at recent AEW events, it’s believed that it’s too soon for him to travel, and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Omega will not be in Las Vegas for the Double or Nothing PPV. Omega is claimed to be putting in a lot of effort each week, and while some parts of his body are in good shape, others are recuperating slowly. In response to the situation, Meltzer wrote the following.
411mania.com

Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Edge Teasing Him Possibly Joining The Judgment Day

– As previously reported, The Judgment Day leader Edge recently shared a photo on Twitter of Tommaso Ciampa, possibly teasing him as the next member to join the faction. Ciampa addressed the tweet during a chat with WWE El Brunch earlier today. Ciampa stated the following (via Fightful):. “I saw...
Fightful

AEW Double Or Nothing Preview, Stephanie McMahon Absence, AIW Live | The Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Joey Janela lights his foot on fire. Plus, Jaychele Nicole (@jaychelenicole) joins the Creators Spotlight to discuss her Wrestling With Whiteness documentary, balancing school and work, representation in wrestling and more. Wrestling With Whiteness premieres May 28.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Change To Upcoming WWE Stable

Change of plans. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE today and it makes sense to have the company put some of them together into one stable. It is a fine way to get a lot of people on the show at once and that is what WWE has been doing for a long time now. That seems to be what they are doing again, though this time it might be something a little bit different than originally planned.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Announces Star To Miss Time Due To Injury, Off Weekend Appearances

It can happen to anyone. Injuries can take anyone down at any given time and that is never good to see. Any wrestler can be hurt doing just about anything but at the end of the day, there are some moves and stunts that are even more dangerous. It might not be the best idea to try something like this but wrestlers can do some wacky things. That was the case recently and now it isn’t going well.
