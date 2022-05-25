Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Brown The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lewis County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Brown County in southwestern Ohio Southern Adams County in southwestern Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Maysville, West Union, Manchester, Aberdeen, Decatur, Cherry Fork, Bentonville, Trinity, Dunkinsville, Bradysville, State Route 348 at State Route 125 and Cedar Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

