PLAIN CITY – Should you be into banjos, brisket, and beer, then Plain City is the place to be Sunday. Pastime Park in Plain City will be the site of the third annual Bluegrass and BBQ, which runs from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday, and features a line-up of bluegrass pickers and strummers and a variety of food and drink.

PLAIN CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO