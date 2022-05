RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airports say they expect almost 139,000 passengers to fly through through gates for Memorial Day weekend. That forecast was higher than the passengers that came through for Memorial Day weekend of last year when RDU said 103,000 people traveled. RDU expects Friday and Monday will be their busiest with an estimated 37,750 people traveling on each of those days.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO