Houston, TX

Sleek new River Oaks midrise from prominent Houston developer opens doors to new buyers

By Steven Devadanam
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Houston’s most prolific developers has taken another step in making its latest Inner Loop project a reality. Randall Davis Company announced an on-site sales gallery for London House, Houston’s newest luxury midrise development overlooking the estates of River Oaks at 2323 San Felipe St. London...

houston.culturemap.com

papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Fayez Sarofim Dies in his River Oaks Home — Dapper Financial Whiz Known as The Sphinx Leaves a Vast Legacy

Fayez & Susan Sarofim at the 2018 Museum of Fine Arts Houston 'Courtly Ball.' Fayez Sarofim died at age 93 Friday. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Long recognized as Houston’s premier wealth management guru and a generous philanthropist, billionaire Fayez Sarofim, age 93, passed away at his River Oaks home Friday night leaving behind a fortune estimated by Forbes in May to be worth $1.6 billion. His gilt-edged firm Fayez Sarofim & Co. is said to manage some $31.6 billion in assets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Japanese restaurant Money Cat heads to Upper Kirby

Japanese-inspired cuisine restaurant, Money Cat, is slated to open in August at 2925 Richmond Avenue, Ste. 140, Houston, just north of Levy Park in the Upper Kirby area. Money Cat owner Sherman Yeung told Community Impact Newspaper that, after taking over ownership of his first restaurant, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, and seeing the success of it, he decided he wanted to open a “polished concept” inside Houston’s inner loop. This will be Yeung's first time building a restaurant from scratch, he said.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crafty Crab coming to League City & more business news

Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
commercialintegrator.com

Silicon Valley Sizzle Arrives in Houston

For Spring, Texas-based i.e.SmartSystems, there is a simple credo to live and do business by: “Each project yields a long-term customer.” That customer commitment has served the design-build integrator remarkably well ever since Doug and Gary Colvin founded the business in 2000. Originally a structured-cabling specialist, i.e.SmartSystems branched...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken shop Wings of Montgomery closes Liberty Street location

The chicken wing shop Wings of Montgomery, previously known as Wings Over Montgomery, announced its closing in a May 25 Facebook post, calling it a "bittersweet" decision. Wings of Montgomery, which opened in 2020, served bone-in and boneless wings with sides including Parmesan truffle fries. Co-owner Damon Haynes previously told Community Impact Newspaper that the restaurant was dedicated to the memory of his grandfather, criminal defense attorney Richard Haynes.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open, coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia

Jiffy Lube will be opening its new location at 218 Smith Road, Magnolia, in late 2022, according to Joe Pienezza, a representative for developer TerraForm. Construction is expected to begin June 1. Jiffy Lube offers oil and filter changes; battery tests; and tire and brake services, all at a fast and convenient pace. www.jiffylube.com.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
