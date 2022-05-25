ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Judith Cushing

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith A. Cushing, 74, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 21 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Methodist Campus, as the result of advanced COPD. Judith was born to parents, Elsie and Albert Frettem on August 11,...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Marvin Henry Ehlers

Marvin Henry Ehlers, 82, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, died suddenly Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on November 8, 1939, to Osmar and Effie (Cordes) Ehlers. He attended Zumbrota Schools and graduated in 1957. He helped on the family farm during his childhood...
MAZEPPA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
HAGER CITY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

VASA NEWS: Bloodmobile coming to Cannon Falls

The bloodmobile will be in Cannon Falls at St. Pius V Church in Cannon Falls on Tuesday, June 7, from 1-7 p.m. It will return to Cannon Falls on Friday, June 17, at the Mayo Clinic Health System from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. First Lutheran Church in Red Wing...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Red Wing, MN
Obituaries
City
Red Wing, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Native American seniors honored in feather ceremony

Native American seniors were honored May 25 in an eagle feather ceremony, celebrating their strength and endurance during “the most difficult time in school history,” according to Red Wing High School Assistant Principal Jason Kjos. “The past two years have not been ideal [with the pandemic],” Kjos said....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Boots on the Bridge: Take a walk down Memory Lane

The old Red Wing “Boots About Town” fiberglass sculptures are making a comeback this summer. Red Wing’s Downtown Main Street organization has coordinated a summer long event placing the old Red Wing boot sculptures on the Riverview Skyway pedestrian bridge in the West End District across from Bay Point park.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing High School grads receive scholarships, high distinction

Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022. “They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . . I am blessed.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

LETTER: "No Mow May thanks"

Thank You “No Mow May” Red Wingers. As many of you know, the City of Red Wing joined with cities from across our nation to allow lawns to grow to 6 inches or less from May 1 until June 1. Many outdoor enthusiasts did this to give our springtime pollinators, like native honeybees, butterflies, and other creatures a chance to thrive and fertilize our produce fruits and vegetables, seeds, and plants, like our gorgeous garden flowers.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Barb Haley retiring from Legislature

Red Wing resident Rep. Barb Haley recently announced her plans to not re-run for District 21A and is planning to retire from the legislature. Originally elected in 2016, Rep.Haley served as the representative for District 21A for six year, most recently as minority whip. She will fulfill the rest of her term until the new legislature gets sworn in during January 2023. She plans to take some time to decide what's next for her.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

ADM’s flaxseed products ship globally

The Archer-Daniels-Midland plant has a long history at the north east corner of downtown Red Wing. The facility next to the bridge was started in 1902 by a group of local businessmen. The plant produces linseed oil for a growing paint and varnish industry. Linseed oil is produced from flaxseed....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Sports Calendar: May 26

No. 14 Goodhue at No. 3 Southland (Section 1A), 5 p.m. No. 5 Z-M at No. 4 Pine Island (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m. No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central (Division 2 Regionals), 5 p.m. Softball. No. 4 Red Wing vs No. 1 Winona (Section 1AAA...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers remain alive in Section 1AAA tournament

Fourth-seeded Red Wing fell behind early and couldn’t recover as first-seeded Winona rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings in Section 1AAA softball action on Thursday. Three batters into the bottom of the first inning, Winona had a 1-0 lead. The Winhawks had plenty of baserunners in the first with two singles, a hit by pitch and two walks. The final two runs in a four-run inning came on a passed ball and steal of home. The Winhawks scored in every inning.
WINONA, MN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two-out hitting key for Wingers in section playoff victory

All-season long Red Wing has been one of those teams that scores in bunches. Not too often do the Wingers peck away with single runs at a time. Once a couple runners get on base, the Wingers more often than not begin stringing together hits and score multiple runs in an inning.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lake City boys golf tie for sixth in HVL

The Lake City boys golf team finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 1,401 in the Hiawatha Valley League after ending the fourth round with a 355 on Thursday at Northern Hills Golf Course. The Tigers had the sixth best team score in the final round. Stewartville ended in first place with a total score of 1,236 after four rounds.
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Custom built home offers panoramic views

This custom built home offers both the feel of small town living with the convenience of being close to larger communities. Red Wing is five miles south of this house and the Twin Cities and Rochester are both within an hour drive. Sitting on a hill, this house offers a...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area baseball: May 26

Locked in a pitcher’s duel, Pine Island’s Carl Schutz was slightly better as the Panthers won 1-0 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday in a Section 1AA first-round matchup. The lone run of the game came on an RBI-single from Johnny Bauer in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was all the Panthers could get against Cougar starting pitcher Preston Ohm. He pitched six innings and allowed the lone run on seven hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
ZUMBROTA, MN

