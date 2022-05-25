ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Columbia business opens new location in Five Points

By Allen Wallace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA business very familiar to dance lovers in Columbia has a new home in Five Points. The City of Columbia and the Five Points Association hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to welcome The Turning Pointe to its new location at 1030 Harden Street. The Turning Pointe has been serving...

