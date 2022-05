Effective: 2022-05-29 02:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Fairfield; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto DENSE RIVER VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Dense river valley fog will develop early this morning could reduce visibility to under one quarter of a mile. The fog should start to lift after sunrise, and then dissipate altogether by 9 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for widely varying visibilities. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.

