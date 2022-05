WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is looking for the person they caught on surveillance cameras tying up a dog and leaving it outside their building Friday night. According to a Facebook post, cameras caught the young man observing that the building was closed, and proceeded to tie up the dog on a pole outside and leave. Harbor Humane said they do not know if the dog was a stray or if it belonged to the individual that left it.

WEST OLIVE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO