Wake Forest, NC

NC State baseball beats Miami in ACC baseball tournament, advances to semifinals

By Jonas Pope IV
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFnC8_0fqGg4Zz00

Update: N.C. State beat Miami, 9-6, to advance to semifinals in ACC basketball tournament.

The N.C. State baseball team took care of business in game one of pool play, knocking off Wake Forest, 11-8.

The Wolfpack (34-20) will take on Miami (39-16) in its second Pool C contest.

It will be the first game of the ACC tournament for the Hurricanes. Miami is the No. 3 overall seed. N.C. State, the 10th seed, scored six runs in the fifth inning to take down the Demon Deacons.

Jacob Cozart and Josh Hood each had two hits to lead the Wolfpack. Hood drove in three runs, Cozart had two.

Justin Lawson started on the mound, going 4.2 innings. Chris Villaman closed the game, going three innings to secure his 10th save.

If the Pack defeats Miami, N.C. State advances to the semifinals on Saturday. It will be the first meeting this year between the Wolfpack and Hurricanes.

Fans can watch ACC tournament games on Baly Sports /Regional Sports Network and ACCNX. RSN is available on Spectrum cable (channel 50) and DirecTV satellite service (219).

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

RSN is available on the following streaming services: AT&T TV Now “MAX” , Sling Blue , fubo TV , Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV . ACCNX is available on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo , DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.

N.C. State-Miami

First pitch: 7 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.

History: Miami leads the all-time series 37-20

