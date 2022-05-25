Cowboys strike out 14 times, shutout by Longhorns In Big 12 Tournament opener

The Oregon Ducks should feel good about where they stand when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5 monster from Tacoma, Washington. Wayne has visited Eugene a number of times over the past year or so, and he is currently predicted to land with the Ducks according to On3 Recruiting. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Wayne included Oregon in his top-6 released on Friday morning, alongside five other blue-blood schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Michigan State. Wayne, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player overall, has one of his five official visits scheduled to Eugene on June 24th, where there will be some of the best recruits in the nation at his side. We will see how his recruitment goes after that visit, but Duck fans should feel pretty confident about this one. Film Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 WA DE Rivals 5 6.1 WA DE ESPN 4 85 WA DE On3 Recruiting 4 93 WA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9860 WA DE Vitals Hometown Tacoma, Washington Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-5 Weight 245 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019 Has Official Visit to Oregon scheduled for June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Michigan State Spartans LSU Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153023671908527308811

