The Conway Chamber hosts the 54th Annual Salute to Education event

Williamsburg County will have to wait to receive more than $5 million in state funding after the county did not report its audit to the state in time. The state supplied money is not being taken away from the county. Instead, the state Comptroller General is not releasing the funds to the county until the audit is received. The audit report was due to at the end of 2021 as required by state law. The law also states that if the audit is not received, the Comptroller General is directed to withhold the state issued dollars.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO