The Conway Chamber hosts the 54th Annual Salute to Education event

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents age 60 and older are eligible to apply for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in […]
By the time mariners start arriving for the Wooden Boat Show in 2023, Georgetown should be home to a new boutique hotel – The George. “This is not a project that’s just good for the investors and the developers, this is great for the city. We’re going to leave this place better than we found it,” said Christy Whitlock of Pawleys Island, a member of Winyah Hospitality, which is the general partner on the project. “It’s very rewarding all around.”
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, it’s also a time to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. Officials and organizations throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are scheduled to hold events throughout...
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A church held a ceremony Friday for more than 30 students who couldn't march with their class following a senior prank at Darlington High School. More than 400 people filled Macedonia Baptist Church for the ceremony. It was set up just like a traditional graduation...
Early voting starts this coming week and runs Monday-Friday from May 31st through June 10th. The Myrtle Beach tourism lobby has literally hundreds of millions at stake in the outcome of this June 14th primary. If things go well for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the night will...
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials say progress has been made on a program years in the making. The county announced Thursday that the first closings in the Socastee flood buyout program have been made, with three homes in the closing process. Another ten will close in the coming weeks.
CHERAW – Twenty-one students were recognized on May 10 at a pinning ceremony for graduates of Northeastern Technical College’s phlebotomy program. During the ceremony, students were also presented with their certificates of completion. The NETC Phlebotomy Class of 2022 included: Letina Austin of Pageland, Summer Bennett of Laurinburg,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 40 new jobs are coming to Georgetown County with a $7.4 million distribution center for WingIts. “South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your hometown gym, Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach is hosting their 10th Annual Beach Town Throw Down event on Saturday, May 28, 2022 and Sunday, May 29, 2022. Around 400 athletes are expected to attend competing in a variety of CrossFit workouts. We loved getting...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County announced Thursday it is making sure people of all abilities can safely enjoy the beach this season. In honor of National Mobility Awareness Month, the Public Works Beach Services team outfitted the Pine Avenue beach access in Garden City with a beach access mat.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Memorial Day Weekend is already starting for some, and while some motorcycle enthusiasts are making their way to Atlantic Beach for Bikefest, the club that started the event said this year, that they’re working to get back to its original purpose. “A group...
Williamsburg County will have to wait to receive more than $5 million in state funding after the county did not report its audit to the state in time. The state supplied money is not being taken away from the county. Instead, the state Comptroller General is not releasing the funds to the county until the audit is received. The audit report was due to at the end of 2021 as required by state law. The law also states that if the audit is not received, the Comptroller General is directed to withhold the state issued dollars.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Public restrooms are on the way for Myrtle Beach's Valor Memorial Garden in the Market Common. In a Facebook post released by the city government on Monday, it said, "We are happy to provide restrooms for our guests of the many events that take place there."
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A specialty design and manufacturing company is investing $7.4 million into establishing operations in Georgetown County. WingIts designs and produces bathroom accessories, fastening systems, and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products. The company plans to open its distribution, fulfillment, and assembly facility at 259 Technology Drive...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses and vendors in Atlantic Beach spent Thursday making last-minute preparations ahead of the return of Bikefest. The event hasn’t happened over the past two years, but owners say they’re glad to have the opportunity to put this event on once again. “We...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Archie Timothy Brown, 56, has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Friday on Sunset Drive at Bethea Street Extension, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Brown worked as a nurse practitioner with CareSouth of Latta. Three teens have been taken...
The Columbus Dispatch (Online & Print), Columbus airports add more nonstop flights: Here are the new places you can go. We are the area's official online vacation guide which offers everything you need to plan a perfect vacation to the Myrtle Beach Area. Plan your stay online and choose from a wide assortment of accommodation options including Myrtle Beach hotels, resorts, small motels, condos, beach homes, and additional types of vacation rentals. From oceanfront resorts along the entire Grand Strand to cozy beach homes and vacation rentals in North and South Myrtle Beach, including Surfside Beach and Garden City, find the amenities and location perfect for you.
CHILI, N.Y. (WHAM) — A sister, soccer player and now, an aunt. New York's Brittanee Drexel was remembered Wednesday night, for the young woman she was when she disappeared 13 years ago while on Spring Break in Myrtle Beach. Brittanee's remains were identified two weeks ago in South Carolina....
Comments / 0