MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – In the wake of yet another school shooting, arming teachers has once again been proposed as a solution to stopping mass murder in American classrooms. Ryan Petty, whose daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, tweeted a photo of a sign at a Texas campus warning that its teachers are armed, saying it “should be the attitude at every school in the nation.”

