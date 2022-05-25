New training center for Carbon County first responders

Nobody likes paying taxes. But if you want good schools, reliable roads, police coverage and other essential services, you have to pay your share. Not only did Monroe County veterinarian Karin Breitlauch and her sister, Linda Breitlauch, fail to pay taxes – they withheld four years’ worth of payroll taxes for their employees, but never sent the funds to the government. When the employees went to collect Social Security, there was no record of their contributions. The veterinarian and her comptroller sister were sent to federal prison for a year and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution. It’s a shame the law-abiding employees suffered at the hands of this scheme. Hopefully others considering a similar plan will think twice before risking prison time and their employees’ financial futures.

