New training center for Carbon County first responders
Newswatch 16
3 days ago
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The Carbon County Sheriff's Office knows just how essential training is for their work, but it's been several years since they and other first responders have had their own facility to do so. "All the local law enforcement would have to leave the county and...
Nobody likes paying taxes. But if you want good schools, reliable roads, police coverage and other essential services, you have to pay your share. Not only did Monroe County veterinarian Karin Breitlauch and her sister, Linda Breitlauch, fail to pay taxes – they withheld four years’ worth of payroll taxes for their employees, but never sent the funds to the government. When the employees went to collect Social Security, there was no record of their contributions. The veterinarian and her comptroller sister were sent to federal prison for a year and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution. It’s a shame the law-abiding employees suffered at the hands of this scheme. Hopefully others considering a similar plan will think twice before risking prison time and their employees’ financial futures.
Reading & Northern took delivery of its first unit train of frac sand around 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Norfolk Southern Railroad delivered the 75-car train to Reading & Northern’s North Reading Yard where R&N crews were on hand to receive the train and take it to R&N’s Sand Storage facility in Pittston.
No one was injured after a home was gutted by a fire Thursday afternoon in Lehigh Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:01 p.m. to a home at 1323 Deer Path Drive, Walnutport/Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Commissioner Rick Hildebrand. “A delivery driver notified the neighbors there was smoke...
ELYSBURG – Volunteer firefighters made a good stop and prevented a home from major damage in a garage fire Friday. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a fire call came in at 5:20am for a fire in a garage threatening the attached home. Crews from Elysburg, Ralpho Township, Danville, Mahoning...
Two Northumberland County men are accused of running over three sections of fire hoses during an active structure fire in Kulpmont earlier this month, which caused $4,174.28 in equipment damage and, of course, hindered firefighters from doing their job, reports dailyitem.com. Norwood Thomas III, 81, and Matthew John Murray, 60,...
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE:. The parade is moved to Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. due to impending weather. A decision will be made on Friday night's entertainment at some time Friday afternoon, depending on what the weather is looking like. Original story:. The firefighters at Friendship Fire Company No....
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Saturday is the end for a popular bowling alley in Luzerne County. The Bowl Arena and Ten Pin Lounge along Susquehanna Boulevard in West Hazleton will close its doors for good in just a few hours after more than 50 years in business. It first...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon. According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street. Eyewitness News was told […]
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire tore through a Luzerne County supermarket last December, closing it for months. Wednesday, the store is celebrating its reopening. The West Hazleton Weis Market has been restored and upgraded. To celebrate the grand re-opening, the store manager and his team will present donations to the West Hazleton […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of Solomon Plains Elementary. The student was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Abbott Street...
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene of two separate fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 24, at the Selinsgrove Center intermediate care facility. According to state documents, there are 250 residents currently living on the property with varying levels of intellectual disabilities […]
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is badly damaged and a family is displaced after a fire in Kingston Township. A fire broke out in Echo Valley Estates just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Trucksville firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup. At firefighters say that at the time of the blaze […]
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters rescued a kitten Wednesday from inside a vehicle’s wheel in West Hazleton. According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, after attending the Weis Market re-opening, crews responded to a walk-in at the station for the report of a kitten stuck in a vehicle wheel. Crews were able to remove […]
Carbon County officials say its county-owned lake as well as the parking lots are ready for the Memorial Day weekend. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that “they’re pretty much ready to go for opening day.”. He noted that Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the summer...
JERSEY MILLS, Pa. — A man from southern Pennsylvania was killed on Wednesday while cutting down trees in Lycoming County. Joseph Shoemaker, 66, from Abbottstown in Adams County, died after a tree he was cutting hit him, resulting in injuries that caused his death, according to the coroner. It...
A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
HAMILTON, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash in Mercer County, New Jersey Thursday night. A 36-year-old man from Easton was traveling northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue when he went into the right-side shoulder of the roadway and hit the back of a parked and unoccupied trailer, according to a news release from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Route 611 has reopened near the Monroe-Northampton County border after being closed for seven weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. PennDOT closed the two-lane road April 7 due to a slope and retaining wall washout caused by heavy rain. The closure was between Mountain Road/Waring Drive in Delaware...
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reminded people that certain parking lots at Beltzville will be closed on weekends. Starting this weekend and continuing through Labor Day, a number of trailhead parking lots including the Wild Creek, Evergreen, Cove, and Christman trailheads will be closed from sunset on Friday through Monday morning each week.
SUNBURY, Pa. — The former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital was a staple in the city for many years. In early 2020, the hospital closed after more than 100 years. The building has been vacant ever since. But that won't be the case for long, according to officials from the health system. UPMC announced it is donating the building to an economic development group called DRIVE. DRIVE works to develop new businesses in a five-county area of central Pennsylvania.
Comments / 1