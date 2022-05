ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms won’t wash away your plans this holiday weekend, but it will be important to note where they will be throughout. Along a weak cold front that will only act to spark showers and storms Saturday, expect downpours to develop late in the morning and early afternoon. The highest chance for showers before lunch will be along and northwest of I-4. Most of Central Florida along and northwest of I-4 will be dry for Saturday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO