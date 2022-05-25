ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Transgender athlete ban passes PA Senate committee

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmLEJ_0fqGeSVM00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A potential transgender athlete ban has leapt another hurdle on its way to becoming law in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, May 24, the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act with a 7-4 vote. The act essentially restricts student athletes to playing on sports teams or in leagues that match their birth gender. Teams would need to be defined as male, female or co-ed.

Having passed the committee, the act now can be considered by the full Senate.

State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-Greenville) is a member of the Education Committee and voted in favor of the act. Brooks said — despite what opponents may contend — the bill aims to ensure exactly what its title says: fairness in women’s sports.

“It’s not about sexuality — it’s about genetics. It’s not about hate, it’s not about special interests — it’s about fairness for all these girls who dream about competing fairly in sports,” Brooks said. In her comments, she noted the genetic advantages men have over women when it comes to sports. “Men have larger lungs and larger hearts. Men are often taller than women. In swimming, that five, or six, or seven inches makes a difference. They have larger hands and larger feet. There are differences.”

Tennessee transgender bathroom law struck down by federal judge

“You don’t ask a 180-pound wrestler to wrestle a 115-pound wrestler,” she added. “If you look at an Olympic athlete runner, look at the times in running where records are set for a runner that’s a female and compare them to the male times.”

The bill has opposition. Tyler Titus of Erie is a former high-profile Erie County executive candidate who is transgender. (Titus’s preferred pronouns are “they/them”) They said the act is nothing more than a misdirection.

“Most Pennsylvanians cannot name a transgender athlete, let alone one that has dominated any sport in our commonwealth in a way that supports an assertion of unfairness; however, Pennsylvanians can name family members who are struggling to pay their bills because of inequity in minimum wage, a loved one who has struggled to gain access to quality healthcare due to inequity in access, and a child who has been impacted by inequity in public education funding,” Titus said. “Fairness in sports is a ridiculous attempt to shift focus from the ways our Republican-led House and Senate have failed our commonwealth and those who call Pennsylvania home.”

Brooks says the opposition is unfortunate.

“This is plainly and simply about fairness for women,” Brooks said. “It’s ironic that some of the very people who talk about equality for women, fairness in the workplace and fairness in pay scale — some of those very people say they’re against making women’s sports equal and fair.

“It’s ironic, contradictory and, quite frankly, hypocritical.”

Walk held to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility

State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) was not part of the committee but will have the opportunity to vote on the bill. Laughlin seemed focused on trying to strike a balance.

“Everybody understands, or should understand, that it clearly isn’t fair for the women forced into competition against a biological male.  Based on that understanding, there has to be a way to be inclusive of our trans community without turning a blind eye to an unfair advantage where women who have spent their lifetime competing in a sport have no chance in achieving their dreams,” Laughlin said. “I’m interested in gathering input from stakeholders to try and navigate this complex issue, particularly the Governor.  I’m going to reach out to him and see if there’s any way we can discuss this obvious problem without taking away opportunities for athletes of all genders to compete and win.”

The recent advancement from the committee was celebrated by the Pennsylvania Family Institute — a group who is self-described on its website as, “a key strategic voice for the family, and for the Judeo-Christian principles needed for a free and prosperous society(;) The Pennsylvania Family Institute team has proven to be an indispensable asset to all those seeking a Pennsylvania where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, families thrive, and life is cherished.”

Republican-backed transgender athlete ban goes to PA House floor

“Men have a biological advantage over women, and when women are forced to compete against them, they lose their right to a fair playing field. It is incredibly encouraging to see leaders taking a stand to ensure that women do not lose out on decades of hard-won opportunities, gained through Title IX,” said Alexis Sneller, communications and policy officer at the Pennsylvania Family Institute.

Local members of the transgender community were not celebrating the bill’s progress. Cole Schenley is a board member of TransFamily of NWPA, and he lamented the bill and what it signals to the transgender community.

“It’s wrongheaded. It’s really deplorable that this is where we’re at as a society. You’re really starting to see a rise in anti-trans,” Schenley said. “Nationally, there’s this pushback against the trans identity. Especially heading into June where it’s pride month, it makes it even worse that the Legislature is pushing for this.”

Schenley noted that the bill is likely to impact young athletes.

Pa Senate race: Dept. of State orders Oz-McCormick recount

“All these kids want to do is play sports with their friends and enjoy the camaraderie that goes with it,” Schenley said. “One side wants to play sports, and have fun with each other, and enjoy each other’s company, and be a community, and be loving and peaceful — then you have people in the Legislature who are pushing these bills that are prohibitive toward and singling out kids in a community.”

Last month, the act passed the Republican-led House with an 115-84 vote.

When the act had passed out of the House Education Committee, the committee chair and state Rep. Curtis Sonney (R-Erie) had said the bill was meant to send a message.

“By moving this bill today, we are in essence sending a message to the PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) and the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) that we do not agree with their current rules concerning transgender female participation in girls’ and women’s sports,” Sonney said.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If the act passes the Senate, it will go to the Governor’s desk. On April 26, 2021, Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted , “I’ll veto this discriminatory bill if it gets to my desk.”

Schenley said that even if the bill fails to become law, it still sends a message to the transgender community.

“It shows there’s a lot of work to do when there are people that are pushing this stuff — their brand of radicalism is so out of touch with the world that everybody else lives in within this country,” Schenley said. “Rules are already in place by the NCAA that already account for (any unfair advantage), and the NCAA does this stuff 24/7.

“This act is such an overreach by the Legislature — it’s sad.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $2,000 payment proposal in one state

Many Americans living in Pennsylvania could see direct stimulus payments worth $2,000 under a new proposal. The proposal was made by Governor Tom Wolf. Under the PA Opportunity Program, $1.7 billion dollars would go toward a plan to help the entire state recover from the pandemic. Possible stimulus payments in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Oz declares victory ahead of recount

(WHTM) – Mehmet Oz is declaring victory in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race despite heading into a recount with Dave McCormick. In a video released on Friday, Oz thanked his supporters and said he is “blessed to have earned the presumptive Republican nomination for the United States Senate.” Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Government
City
Schenley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
PennLive.com

School safety; medical marijuana rules; flag shortage: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Get this and other free newsletters via email. High: 70; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy. Mass shooting: The 19 children and two teachers killed Tuesday at a Texas school were all in the same classroom, officials say. Administrators say Pennsylvania schools practice rigorous security measures, as required by law.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court rules against Pittsburgh gun regulations

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in striking down Pittsburgh gun regulations. The ruling applies to three separate gun cases that were on appeal with the Commonwealth Court, including two that were filed in response to the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 congregants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Call For Legislative Action To Raise Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

YORK – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today called for long overdue action by the General Assembly to raise the commonwealth’s abysmal minimum wage during a visit with state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans to the York City Pretzel Company, a business that supports Governor Wolf’s proposal to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028. The proposal will help workers recover the purchasing power lost since the minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour to match the federal minimum wage more than a decade ago. According to the Keystone Research Center, if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since the late 1960s, it would be more than $24 per hour today in Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Senate Committee#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Pa Senate#Wjet Wfxp#The Education Committee
YourErie

Shapiro marks beginning of general election campaign in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate John Shapiro visited Johnstown Thursday to kick off his General Election Campaign. Shapiro spoke on a range of topics that included education funding, school safety, policing, abortion and affordable internet access to underserved communities. Ahead of his remarks, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic introduced Shapiro to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf tours McDowell Manufacturing, comments on mass shootings

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf toured the McDowell Manufacturing Center at the school to learn about the real world opportunities being presented to students. “He wanted to see the potential we have for our students to be able to have skilled workforce and actually be able to enter into the workforce,” said Kyle Bucholtz, Advisor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
WFMZ-TV Online

IRS Data: Pennsylvania keeps losing population and wealth

(The Center Square) – Recently released IRS data confirmed some bad news for Pennsylvania: Its residents keep leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, threatening the future of the state’s civic bonds and economic growth. Put bluntly, Pennsylvania’s population future is bleak. While states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Must Address the DSP Crisis Now

Op-Ed by Robbie Blackburn, a direct support professional with InVision Human Services. I’ve been working as a direct support professional (DSP) with John for almost 17 years, which is most of his adult life (and mine). John is in the Intellectual Disability and Autism (ID/A) community. John is completely...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Some could see $2,000 payments

The governor of Pennsylvania is working hard to get residents a direct stimulus payment worth $2,000 from federal funding that must be used. The proposal from Governor Tim Wolf is worth $1.7 billion dollars. The plan includes $500 million for the PA Opportunity Program. Child Tax Credit: Updates, millions can...
Pocono Update

2022 Benefits and Rights for Older Pennsylvanians Guide Released

Older Pennsylvanians are sometimes unaware of the resources available to them and those who may be caring for them. These older citizens are often eligible for a plethora of local and state resources but lack the knowledge on how to apply for them. In the following press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging gives information on how older residents and caregivers can be made aware of the services provided to them:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy