LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which is federally-funded and state-administered. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children, according to the school district, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO