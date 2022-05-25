ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

CCTC announces spring 2022 President's List Full-Time Students

By submitted
manninglive.com
 3 days ago

Central Carolina Technical College congratulates more than 90 students who were named to the Spring 2022 President's List for Full-Time Students. Aveon Abraham of Gable (29051) Amani Davies of Manning (29102) Thomas...

manninglive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek High graduate overcomes ADD, starts new business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is graduation day for many high schoolers across the Lowcountry and we want to highlight these students' achievements. For one Goose Creek High graduate, the road to this moment was anything but ordinary. "I'm just ready to walk across that stage, grab that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Manning, SC
City
Sumter, SC
Manning, SC
Education
State
South Carolina State
Columbia Star

Teacher of the Year finalist profile

Kathy Metze Stewart has worked as a teacher of intellectually disabled (ID) students for 38 years, more than 20 of which have been at Richland One’s Columbia High School. “Her patience and love for her students is evident based on her continuous commitment to the field of special education,” said Columbia High Principal Craig Washington. “I find her supportive of her students and colleagues.”
WJBF

Early voting to begin in South Carolina Tuesday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Next week, South Carolinians will have a chance to vote early in the statewide primaries. It’s the first time many people in the Palmetto State will have a chance to vote early in an election. “I have three issues,” Kathy Starkey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “One is […]
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Dooley
WIS-TV

Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have lifted the lockout at Pleasant Hill Middle School and identified a minor they believe sent texts to a student that could be interpreted as threatening. Administrators said Thursday that the school was under secure/lockout after a threat was sent to a student. “We’re talking...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

SC Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program

The South Carolina Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available in Kershaw County. In order to receive benefits, you must be a low income senior aged 60 or older, provide proof of identity with a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, and provide proof you live in Kershaw County. In order to receive these benefits, you must apply in person at the City Arena on Broad Street in Camden on June 11th from 8am-noon. For questions and more information contact the Kershaw County Council on Aging at 803-432-8173.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctc#New Zion
qcitymetro.com

Something to Cheer About

What would you do if a Tiger walked up and tapped you on the shoulder? It happened to Mykala. What happened next left her crying and the crowd cheering. Bride: Mykala Pearson Brisbane, 27, medical practice management, native of Rock Hill, SC. Groom: Zachary Brisbane, 26, program manager, native of...
ROCK HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
live5news.com

Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday afternoon was a stressful one for parent Jessica Walker when she learned her 6-year-old was not at her afterschool program where she was supposed to be. “I didn’t know if my child was alive, I didn’t know if she was okay, I didn’t know where...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy