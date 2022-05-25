ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

My son accidentally smashed a £3,400 Teletubby sculpture in a toy shop – and I had to pay for it

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A YOUNG boy accidentally smashed a £3,400 Teletubby sculpture in a toy shop – and his dad ended up having to pay for it.

The dad and his son had gone to a toy shop in Langham Place shopping mall in the Mongkok district of Hong Kong on May 22 when the disaster occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKeVj_0fqGdW0300
The boy's dad stumped up £3,400 for the damaged Teletubby sculpture Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrCEP_0fqGdW0300
The golden Teletubby sculpture was originally 5.9ft tall Credit: ViralPress

Staff were said to be furious when they found the 5.9ft golden sculpture smashed to pieces.

They checked the store’s CCTV footage and the boy could be seen leaning onto the sculpture before trying to pull it back from falling over.

But he was unable to save the huge decorative item and it crashed to the ground.

At the time, the boy’s dad, Cheng, was on a call outside the store but turned back when he heard a loud smashing sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmyvT_0fqGdW0300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvOqy_0fqGdW0300

Cheng said: “My son was motionless, he was just staring down at the toy.

“My son was so terrified after the incident that he had to skip school.

“He asked me why the sculpture looked scary.”

Thinking it was his son’s mistake, Cheng agreed to pay for the sculpture.

The shopkeeper discounted the item down from its retail price of £5,380 and only charged him the cost price of £3,400.

However, Cheng said that the shop staff had initially told him that his son had kicked the sculpture but surveillance footage later showed the youngster may have been wrongly accused.

Footage shows him leaning against it and knocking the Teletubby sculpture over by accident.

Cheng criticised the shop’s staff for allegedly misleading him and his wife into thinking their son had kicked the sculpture.

He later called for the shop to refund the money and claimed they should have protected the sculpture by labelling it as fragile.

COMPENSATION 'MUTUALLY AGREED'

The shop owners, KKPlus, said the compensation for the statue had been “mutually agreed”.

In a statement they said: “The incident was dealt with immediately and completely resolved, and the payment was proposed by the owner.

“This large-scale decoration is actually a prototype of the first printing. The official pre-sale price is 52,800 HKD (£5,380).

"The cost of the prototype involves various expenses, including copyright and design, research and development and mould making, reinforcement, packaging, transportation and more.

“The decoration is only for viewing and has no toughness to withstand pressure.

“We did not charge the family more than the cost price of the goods.

“The decoration has been displayed at its current location since November last year and it did not cause any inconvenience to the customers.”

The incident triggered widespread debate on social media over who was ultimately responsible for the damage.

Some people accused KKPlus of ripping the dad off by falsely saying his son had kicked the statue over.

Others though questioned why such a valuable sculpture had not been cordoned off to prevent people from getting close to it.

But there were those who said the parents should have kept a closer watch on their son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIL3E_0fqGdW0300
Cheng, the boy's dad, paid £3,400 for the damage Credit: ViralPress

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hong Kong toy shop apologises for wrongly accusing boy of breaking ‘terrifying’ £5,000 Teletubby statue

A controversy erupted over a giant Teletubby in Hong Kong after a top shop made the family of a five-year-old boy pay for breaking the 1.8m-high statue.Staff at the KK Plus store at Mong Kok in Langham Place mall had accused the boy of kicking the porcelain statue, worth around HK$50,000 [over £5,000], which shattered into pieces. The boy was scolded by his family and they offered to compensate the shop for the item, eventually paying HK$33,000 [£3,400].But days later, a video of the incident went viral online showing that the boy had actually only gently leaned against the...
CHINA
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Langham Place#Cctv
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Louisiana mother crashes during police chase, killing 5-week-old baby, after stealing from Walmart: reports

A 5-week-old infant died after her mother crashed her car while fleeing Louisiana police officers after she stole baby items from a Walmart, according to reports. The mother, Candace Gill, 38, was driving the car when she crashed on May 9, killing her young daughter and boyfriend, Edward Williams, WSAZ-TV reported. She faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, shoplifting, possession of a firearm and negligent injuring, according to jail records.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
450K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy