ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Talking to your kids about school shootings

WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're a fan of golf or not, there's something for everyone at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy