Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County woman launches language learning app to cultivate connection

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Bergen County woman has launched her own app to cultivate a connection through learning and conversation.

Michiyo Kawasaki, who created the language learning app called ‘Kleo,’ tells News 12 her app is different from other apps which use pictures and text. Kleo uses an immersive, conversational approach for students to feel like they are talking with a real person without having to hire a tutor or take a class.

"That whole concept of connection through language has been so important to me,” she said.

Michiyo, who is first generation Japanese American, says she was inspired to create the platform by her Japanese-born father who struggled to speak English.

“If you can't communicate or aren't confident about communication, it can marginalize you,” Michiyo added. “So, it's both sides. I've seen the joy of bringing people together with language and the opposite as well."

Kleo gives learners real-time feedback, as a human teacher would do. The app is currently available on iPhones while Android availability is coming soon.

The Black Maria: Cinema history in West Orange

It stands out to anyone driving or walking by on Main Street in West Orange: an old, black windowless shack of a building that leaves many wondering just what that is. Well, it's cinema history. The building is a replica of the Black Maria, the nation's very first movie studio...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
thehudsonindependent.com

Free Weekend Shuttle Bus for Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Path Kicks Off

Hudson Link’s free shuttle bus servicing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge shared use path will restart service each weekend beginning Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, October 30. This shuttle service provides pedestrians and bicyclists with service from select locations in Westchester and Rockland counties to one of the longest shared use paths in the country.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

