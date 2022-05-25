WV man pleads guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Fauci, officials

GREENBELT, MD (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to making threats against federal officials. One email threatened to harm Fauci and his family, according to the plea.

It said Connally also admitted threatening former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader in New Jersey.

Connally faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing in August.

