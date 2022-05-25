ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WV man pleads guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Fauci, officials

By Associated Press
GREENBELT, MD (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to making threats against federal officials. One email threatened to harm Fauci and his family, according to the plea.

It said Connally also admitted threatening former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader in New Jersey.

Connally faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing in August.

Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

Maryland woman driving impaired crashes, killing her own infant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after a 2021 impaired driving crash that led to the death of her 9-month-old infant in Maryland. Before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Maryland State Police responded to a two-car crash on northbound Route 295, south of Route 100. Troopers found a Ford down a steep hill in the median on its side.
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

