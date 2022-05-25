WV man pleads guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Fauci, officials
GREENBELT, MD (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.
Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to making threats against federal officials. One email threatened to harm Fauci and his family, according to the plea.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
It said Connally also admitted threatening former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader in New Jersey.
Connally faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing in August.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0