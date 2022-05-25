ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick to work out for Raiders

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
Colin Kaepernick may have a chance to return to the NFL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday reported Kapernick has a workout scheduled with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport later reported the workout is Wednesday.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, the same year he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States. That year he completed 59.2 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 2-16 49ers. He went 1-10 in his 11 starts.

Workouts have been sparse for Kaepernick since the 49ers released him ahead of the 2017 campaign. This session with the Raiders is the first formal workout he’s had with a team.

Las Vegas is led by new head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They have Derek Carr at the helm, but he’s backed up by former Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham, former 49ers backup Nick Mullens, and rookie Chase Garbers.

Kaepernick was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2011, and he spent all six of his NFL seasons in San Francisco. In 58 starts he went 28-30 while completing 59.8 percent of his throws for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the club to the Super Bowl in 2012 and to the NFC championship game in 2013.

The 49ers face the Raiders in Week 17 this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jeffery Cosby
3d ago

All in all the NFL has gone out of their way to black ball,, Kaep not even caring how it looked to their Patrons or their athletes either So I hope he achieve's his Goals and come out with the V in the Super bowl it's just dew

Zach Cohen
3d ago

hey if he has any of the athleticism left I'm all for it, it would buy us trick plays like last year which would be fun

