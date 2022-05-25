ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Mass. school makes good on prize for car show winner 36 years later

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JojVs_0fqGbsIL00
Bristol-Plymouth student Nick Hall, left, helped present 1983 B-P graduate Steven Crombie, center, with a specialized car sign today at the school's CAD/CAM shop. Also pictured is CAD/CAM instructor Mike Rose, who oversaw the project. (Photo courtesy Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School)

TAUNTON, Mass. — It’s a first-place prize 36 years in the making.

Steven Crombie, a 1983 graduate of Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, entered the school’s annual car show in 1986 and won the top prize with his GMC Jimmy truck.

First place received a voucher to have the school’s Painting and Decorating department make a customized sign for the car – a voucher that Crombie found in a box of old family photos decades later.

“I had no idea what they were going to say, but I figured I would take a chance and reach out and see if I could redeem it all these years later,” Crombie said. “They were immediately interested and asked me exactly what I wanted for the sign. It all came together just like that.”

Nick Hall, a senior in the CAD/CAM program – which Bristol-Plymouth didn’t offer back when Crombie won the award – designed a sign for Crombie’s 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. Crombie is building the car almost from scratch and plans to bring the sign, which features an image of the vehicle with the words “Bel Air,” with him to car shows when the vehicle is complete.

The sign was completed under the direction of CAD/CAM instructor Mike Rose. A presentation was held in the program’s shop, where Hall explained how he used a laser printer to create the sign.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way the sign came out,” Crombie said. “Working with the school was so smooth and easy. I can’t wait to show off the sign when I take this new car to shows.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Calling: Music resumes after severe weather forced fans to evacuate

BOSTON — Severe weather including lightning canceled some Saturday afternoon performances at the Boston Calling music festival, but by Saturday evening the shows resumed. Festival organizers reopened the venue at 5:30 p.m. after fans were forced to evacuate due to lightning that was reported close to the Harvard Athletic Complex. People were being advised to seek shelter at the venue, or in Harvard Square.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
WCVB

Old mill building catches fire overnight, creates smoky Taunton blaze

TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton, Massachusetts mill building that neighbors said had been used as a performance space for bands caught fire early Saturday morning, sending smoke billowing into the air. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside an approximately 29,000-square-foot mill building on Spring Lane that...
TAUNTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Billerica Car Crash

BILLERICA, MA — 24-year-old Wilmington resident Charles Minghella, a 2016 WHS graduate, passed away from injuries suffered from a motor vehicle crash in Billerica on Thursday. According to the Billerica Police Department, Minghella was involved in a two-car head-on collision at approximately10:30pm in the vicinity of 570 Boston Road,...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: 3 Additional arrests made in MBTA Shawmut Station attack

BOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connection with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said two men, ages 69 and 47, were surrounded by a group of teenagers while they were at the bicycle rack that is just outside Shawmut Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#Car Shows#Vehicles#Gmc#Cad#Chevrolet Bel Air
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

South Boston Murder Cold Case Solved

Michael Lewis, 61, was arrested on Friday in South Boston and charged with the 1984 murder of Brian Watson, 23. Lewis was 24 at the time of the shooting. Lewis is believed to have had ties with James “Whitey” Bulger. See Press Release Below from DA’s office:
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire engulfs a vacant barn in Stow as lightning from afternoon storms was reported in the area

STOW, Mass. — Firefighters from at nine towns played a role in helping to fight a barn fire in Stow on Saturday. The fire followed reports of lightning strikes in the area as storms rolled through during the afternoon. A picture posted by the Stow Fire Department shows the vacant barn near Athens Street and Hudson Road engulfed in flames. It’s still unclear if the lighting was the cause of the fire.
STOW, MA
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy