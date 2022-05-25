Mass. school makes good on prize for car show winner 36 years later

Bristol-Plymouth student Nick Hall, left, helped present 1983 B-P graduate Steven Crombie, center, with a specialized car sign today at the school's CAD/CAM shop. Also pictured is CAD/CAM instructor Mike Rose, who oversaw the project. (Photo courtesy Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School)

TAUNTON, Mass. — It’s a first-place prize 36 years in the making.

Steven Crombie, a 1983 graduate of Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, entered the school’s annual car show in 1986 and won the top prize with his GMC Jimmy truck.

First place received a voucher to have the school’s Painting and Decorating department make a customized sign for the car – a voucher that Crombie found in a box of old family photos decades later.

“I had no idea what they were going to say, but I figured I would take a chance and reach out and see if I could redeem it all these years later,” Crombie said. “They were immediately interested and asked me exactly what I wanted for the sign. It all came together just like that.”

Nick Hall, a senior in the CAD/CAM program – which Bristol-Plymouth didn’t offer back when Crombie won the award – designed a sign for Crombie’s 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. Crombie is building the car almost from scratch and plans to bring the sign, which features an image of the vehicle with the words “Bel Air,” with him to car shows when the vehicle is complete.

The sign was completed under the direction of CAD/CAM instructor Mike Rose. A presentation was held in the program’s shop, where Hall explained how he used a laser printer to create the sign.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way the sign came out,” Crombie said. “Working with the school was so smooth and easy. I can’t wait to show off the sign when I take this new car to shows.”

