Laurens County, SC

Woman and children missing in Laurens Co. found safe

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

UPDATE: All four have been found safe, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie Burns was later booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

There’s no word yet on charges. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for details on her arrest.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Laurens County are searching for a woman and her three children who went missing early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns, 4-year-old William, 2-year-old Justin, and 5-month-old Lily were last seen at their home in the 5000-block of Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

Deputies said they were last seen between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and may have been on foot.

The sheriff’s office said they are using K9’s and a helicopter to help in the search. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are “concerning.”

If you see Burns or the children, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call 911.

Comments / 4

bug1234
2d ago

They are safe but why is mom in jail for putting children in harms way sounds to me as if she was getting them out of harms way after there had already been one report of domestic violence in the home so if she was fleeing from more violence then why is she in jail

