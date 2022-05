South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week will take place May 29-June 4 this year. The theme for 2022 is "Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route." Officials are encouraging state residents to base their hurricane evacuation plans on the zones they live in, do safety checks to make sure a home is able to withstand a hurricane and be aware of the closest evacuation route. Tips and information on all of these topics can be found online.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO