Minneapolis, MN

Officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing one week before two year anniversary

By Angela Mulka
recordpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd one week before the second anniversary of his death. Thomas Lane admitted he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and...

www.recordpatriot.com

Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler allegedly bought gun days before killing son

Leading up to the day she shot her son to death, family members expressed concerns Thaler would harm six-year-old Eli Hart before losing him, reports say. The Star Tribune cited court documents in a report claiming Thaler “bought a shotgun and learned how to use it”, after the child’s father, Tory Hart, counter-filed papers to get custody of their son in what had already been a bitter dispute.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Purchase of Gun used in Mass Shooting

A man from St. Paul has entered a guilty plea in federal court for his involvement as a middleman in a gun-buying conspiracy that resulted in the fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park last October. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to make...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 24, Indicted For Illegally Possessing Pistol Altered To Be Fully Automatic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after being found earlier this month in possession of a pistol that had been modified into a machinegun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 24-year-old Markyse Maurice Wells, of Brooklyn Park, was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a machinegun and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a traffic stop on March 15 in Robbinsdale. Wells allegedly ran from officers when he was asked to step out of the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. After a short chase, police arrested Wells after they found him hiding in the bathroom of a nearby gas station. Inside his car, officers found a pistol with an extended magazine. The gun had been modified with an auto sear, also known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. According to federal officials, Wells has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Devon Glover Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In 2 Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
#Minneapolis Police#Michigan State Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#A Hmong American
willmarradio.com

Death of New London man investigated as possible overdose

(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a New London man as a possible drug overdose. In a news release, Detective Sergeant Kent Bauman says just past midnight Wednesday morning they were called to the area of Highway 71 and County Road 40, west of New London, where a 32-year-old man was found unconscious in a motor vehicle. Ryan Aalderks was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar and later transferred to CentraCare in St. Cloud, where Aalderks died. Bauman says the investigation into his death began with the possible cause being an overdose of an illegal controlled substance. Aalderks' body was taken to The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were New London Ambulance, Lakes Area First Responders and CentraCare Ambulance.
NEW LONDON, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say. Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eli Hart Killing: Mother Accused Of Murdering 6-Year-Old Son Makes Court Appearance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the investigation widens, a Minnesota mother made a court appearance Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly murdered her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. Her virtual appearance in court began at 1:30 p.m., four days after the body of her son was found in the trunk of a car in Orono. Julissa Thaler (credit: Hennepin County) Thaler appeared in court via Zoom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical mask. Her public defender Shauna Kieffer asked for a delay to access “mental health records before we argue bail.” Thaler then asked...
ORONO, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

An 82-year-old Independence man died Wednesday afternoon in an unspecified golf cart accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated. Norman Clarence Wenck died of asphyxia following a "golf cart mishap" in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. Bring Me The News reached out...
INDEPENDENCE, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting a Woman, Pistol Whipping a Man in an Apartment

(KNSI) — Two men are in custody after a shooting earlier this month that left a woman hospitalized. Prosecutors in Washington County say 31-year-old Donald Ealey of St. Paul and 37-year-old Justus Wright of Buffalo knock on an apartment door in Newport at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14th. A man answered the door and let the two in, thinking it was someone who lived in the building. A woman came into the living room to see one wearing a face mask and the other with a gun to the man’s head. When she approached the two, one of them allegedly shot her in the abdomen before the two ransacked the apartment and stole money, a phone, and a BB gun. They are also accused of pistol whipping the man and fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

