2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — One person was shot and one person was in custody following a shooting Thursday night at a McDonald’s in Kalamazoo, police said. Initial reports of an active shooter were incorrect, said Lt. Lakisha McMillan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. McMillan confirmed one person was shot and one person was in custody, but could not immediately provide any details of the shooting or the two persons who were involved. The department planned to issue a news release on the incident later Thursday, McMillan said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO