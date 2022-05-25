ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after 2 separate shootings in Elkhart

WNDU
 3 days ago

WNDU

Silver Alert for missing 12 year old Cass County Boy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12 year old boy from Cass County. The Sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday. Police describes him as a 5 foot tall boy, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Reports identify woman killed in shooting in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon

ELKHART, Ind. -- The woman who died at a home on Pleasant Plain Avenue Wednesday afternoon has been identified. Elkhart Police reports identify the woman as 21-year-old Cassandra Geschke. Police were called to the home at 12:36 p.m. and found Geschke dead at the scene. Within two minutes, a man...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Your case has not been forgotten. That’s the message Michiana Crime Stoppers is sending as detectives continue looking into who killed 24-year-old Leah Bailey. Sunday marks 22 years. On May 29, 2000, shots rang out around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Queen...
abc57.com

John Young Middle School placed on brief lockdown for suspicious people

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- John Young Middle School was on lockdown for a few minutes Friday after school administrators were notified of two suspicious people in the area, according to a letter from School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker. Officials called 9-1-1 to report the people at 3:27 p.m. Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Detroit

1 Person Shot, 1 In Custody In Kalamazoo McDonald’s Shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — One person was shot and one person was in custody following a shooting Thursday night at a McDonald’s in Kalamazoo, police said. Initial reports of an active shooter were incorrect, said Lt. Lakisha McMillan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. McMillan confirmed one person was shot and one person was in custody, but could not immediately provide any details of the shooting or the two persons who were involved. The department planned to issue a news release on the incident later Thursday, McMillan said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in Cass County crash Wednesday evening

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway on Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to Marcellus Highway, near Decatur Road, for the crash. The investigation showed that a Mishawaka woman was driving north on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man runs to Latch String for help following axe attack, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a man ran over to a local bar for help after he was attacked with an axe Friday afternoon, police say. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says that two men got into an argument at 3229 Lima Road around 2 p.m. on Friday. They say a man struck another man in the side with an axe, and the victim ran across the street to the Latch String Bar & Grill to have someone call 911 for him.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man leads Goshen Police on a high-speed pursuit

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Police department reports that 50-year-old male, Clarence Davis, was arrested on Friday morning around 5:03 a.m. following an extended high-speed chase with the police. Davis was reportedly stopped near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard for a moving violation and false plates. According...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Several horses, dogs shot in Calvin Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Calvin Township. An investigation shows several horses and dogs were shot along Kessington Rd. It’s the latest in several similar incidents, believed to have happened there over the past 6 weeks....
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man crashes into ditch with BAC 3 times the legal limit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to respond to a call of a vehicle in a ditch early Friday morning. The call was made at around 12:50 a.m. with the deputies arriving shortly thereafter. At the scene, they located the driver, identified...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Cromwell firefighter dies on the job

CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE)– It was a regular Monday evening when 64-year-old firefighter Terry Cassidy responded to a medical call. He never made it back to the station. Along with other members of the Sparta Township Fire department, firefighter Cassidy was assisting patient suffering from a heart attack when Cassidy began to experience similar symptoms.
CROMWELL, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: Two Wednesday shootings in Elkhart related

Construction is moving right along with an expansion on new gaming areas, event centers, and the casino’s 23-story high rise hotel in South Bend. Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”. Updated: 1 hour ago. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop

Lake Michigan College students awarded scholarships at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship community breakfast. Two deserving students from Lake Michigan College's “Start-to-Finish Program” were gifted $25,000 each. City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for upcoming holiday week. Updated: 11 minutes ago. South Bend has announced its upcoming...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle ends up on its side in crash on US 24

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 24 in Huntington County just north of Roanoke Friday morning. According to a Twitter Post from Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 1100N. Eastbound lanes going towards Fort Wayne were closed while crews attended to the driver and cleaned up the road.
ROANOKE, IN
WNDU

15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-year-old student was taken into custody after he brought an airsoft gun to Jimtown High School and made threatening statements to his peers. According to the district’s Facebook page, what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack was reported to a teacher at high school around 11:15 a.m. The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack, and the building was placed in lockdown protocol.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

