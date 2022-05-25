Watch: Rodney Gallagher’s Father and Sisters Comment on WVU Commitment

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Long before the transfer portal was a common term in college sports, many players were already transferring to find better opportunities, including West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. Huggins started his college basketball career at Ohio because he wanted to play for Jim Snyder. But when Snyder retired, Huggy Bear made the easy decision to return to Morgantown to play for the Mountaineers. Huggs has no regrets about his decision to transfer and believes that he also benefitted academically from the move, so he understands why players decide to transfer, even if the NCAA no longer worries about academics.

