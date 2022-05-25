ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Watch: Rodney Gallagher’s Father and Sisters Comment on WVU Commitment

By Ethan Bock
wvsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia picked up a commitment from top 100 prospect from the 2023 class in Rodney Gallagher. WV Sports Now’s own Logan Carney was at Laurel Highlands High School and caught up with the Gallaghers. “It’s very exciting. As you can see the students and...

wvsportsnow.com

MORGANTOWN, WV
MORGANTOWN, WV
MORGANTOWN, WV
PARKERSBURG, WV
VIENNA, WV
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
MORGANTOWN, WV

