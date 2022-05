ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-year-old student was taken into custody after he brought an airsoft gun to Jimtown High School and made threatening statements to his peers. According to the district’s Facebook page, what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack was reported to a teacher at high school around 11:15 a.m. The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack, and the building was placed in lockdown protocol.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO