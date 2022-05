In this week's NFT roundup, we have a pair of NBA legends getting into NFTs, an NFT-based video game that the NFL plans to launch next year, WNBA NFT demand rising and more. NBA Top Shot announced the release of limited-edition NFTs celebrating the greatest moments of Magic Johnson's career as part of their ongoing "Anthology" set. The collectible, officially licensed NBA NFTs are the first official NFTs featuring Johnson.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO