Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Northern Dona Ana County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong southwest winds combined with above normal warmth, and an extremely dry and unstable airmass will lead to widespread critical to locally extreme fire weather conditions across all of northern and central New Mexico Sunday. Overnight humidity recoveries will be poor in many areas while winds stay locally strong, allowing localized elevated to critical fire weather conditions to persist tonight and again Sunday night. Strong winds will return Memorial Day over eastern and southern New Mexico while temperatures will be cooler over the west. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday and from Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 50 mph Sunday and Memorial Day. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity will fall to between 6 and 15 percent Sunday and Memorial Day. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO