Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following river in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton, Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Saturday was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 32.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.7 feet on 11/02/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

VERNON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO