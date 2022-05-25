Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs

As detailed by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson’s pattern of attendance for voluntary on-field work makes his decision to stay away from the team newsworthy. He also notes, however, the fact that the 25-year-old has already done private work with the team’s receivers this offseason. As a result, the team “maintain[s] they are fine with” the current situation.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the two-time Pro Bowler’s decision to stay away.

“We’ve been down this road many times through the years” via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s not for me to speak for somebody else on that. It’s up to him to speak for himself on that.”

The Ravens have repeatedly tried to work out a long-term deal with Jackson, but his own willingness to do so is widely seen as the primary obstacle to an extension. He is due $23M this season on the fifth-year option and would be in line for raises in the two seasons after that through franchise tags.

Jackson’s absence is further amplified by the fact that he missed the end of the 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury. With little to no expectation that a contract will be forthcoming during the upcoming season, it is possible he remains absent until mandatory minicamp in June.