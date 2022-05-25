ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders held a workout for free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) According to Ian Rapoport, this marks the...

Lary Folmar
3d ago

Whoever takes that trouble making bench rider into their locker room Deserves What happens next !!

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid responds to ex-Chief’s Eric Bieniemy comments

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a fairly amusing response to criticism from LeSean McCoy regarding offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Reid was asked about comments made by McCoy, who criticized Bieniemy and suggested there was a reason the Chiefs offensive coordinator has not been named a head coach. Reid was dismissive of the remarks, and offered a sort of backhanded criticism at the former running back.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Travis Kelce Reacts To George Kittle Saying He's Underpaid

Last week, 49ers tight end George Kittle said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is so underpaid it "boggles his mind." “I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it’s just because he’s getting triple-teamed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Cornerback Is Reportedly Getting Moved To Running Back

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will officially change positions to running back. The team confirmed the 2021 fifth-round pick's move to a spot he played at high school. Williams registered 14 touchdowns his senior year at JSerra Catholic High School before transitioning to defense as a Boise State walk-on. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Blazers Hiring ESPN Analyst: NBA World Reacts

The Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a deal to hire an ESPN NBA analyst. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are hiring Mike Schmitz to be one of their assistant general managers. He's going to be leading the Blazers’ domestic and international scouting departments. Schmitz has been with the...
PORTLAND, OR
Sportico

Walmart Heir Rob Walton Stalks Broncos Amid Mile High NFL Valuations

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton recently made a purchase, a splurge meant to facilitate a long-pursued interest. He bought an electric bike. Most Saturdays Walton takes a 75-mile ride. He’s one of several members of the Walton family who love cycling, and his e-bike purchase indicates that even at 77, he’s still looking to be in on the action. Now he’ll be able to keep up his weekly routine at a smoother pace. His next (likely) purchase should get more attention. The Denver Broncos have been touted as one of the most popular NFL franchises to hit the market in...
NFL

