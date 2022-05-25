Female Bodybuilders Dana Linn Bailey and Kristen Nun Share Intense Arm Workout

You are an entrepreneur who owns a dance and entertainment company called ICrave Dance & Entertainment. Tell us more about this professional endeavor?. Absolutely, I am professionally trained dancer and when I moved to Australia at the age of 17 I started to teach dance classes for kids between the age of 4 and 15, then teaching classes for adults and then started performing myself at the dance shows. While performing at different Venues and working for a few agencies, meeting and talking to other dancers I realized that things can be done better. So I have started Icrave Dance and Entertainment business in 2018 with my incredibly talented best friend/ exceptional ballroom dancer. What I can say now – despite the 2 years of COVID in Australia and not being able to perform we have created over 400 costume looks and now back in business with incredible crew of dancers. I have over 40 professionally trained dancers, circus trained performers, myself, my best friends and a few lead dancers who are responsible on choreographing the shows so we can accommodate for pretty much any occasion whether it is a podium gig by the DJ booth, a choreographed corporate event or massive festivals.

WORKOUTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO