Workouts

Female Bodybuilders Dana Linn Bailey and Kristen Nun Share Intense Arm Workout

By Doug Murray
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IFBB Pro Dana Linn Bailey has a knack for detail inside the gym, which has become one of her strongest attributes. In a recent YouTube video, Bailey joins Kristen Nun for a series of arm exercises that target the biceps and triceps. Women’s Physique bodybuilder Bailey took on her...

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 97

Jarod Olsen
2d ago

So I have a real question here. Do they take steroids? If so, isnt that detrimental to womens health to a much greater degree than mens? I'm all about staying fit but... at what cost.

Reply(3)
16
Jay Suarky
3d ago

Seems like women's pro body building has crossed paths with RuPaul's Drag Race. 🤔

Reply
40
Dr Van Nostrand
3d ago

if the article is about female bodybuilders then why is the picture of 2 men ??

Reply(3)
23
