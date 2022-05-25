ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Thinks Tom Brady’s Recent Viral Video is Fake

By Zach Koons
The Bills quarterback isn’t buying that the seven-time Super Bowl champ holed out on camera.

Tom Brady stunned his social media followers on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself seemingly sinking a hole-in-one . However, not everyone believed that the seven-time Super Bowl champ actually pulled off one of the most improbable shots in golf.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen took to Twitter to call Brady out, responding to a tweet from Patrick Mahomes and making clear that he didn’t think the 44-year-old actually holed out in the drone footage.

Allen certainly wasn’t the only skeptic of Brady’s latest viral post, and for good reason. Brady tagged Ari Fararooy, a videographer, and Shadow Lion, his off-the-field media organization, as the producers of the video. The Buccaneers quarterback has worked with Fararooy in the past, including on a viral clip that showed Brady throwing three pinpoint passes to a football passing machine, which was widely regarded as a video edit later on.

So, Allen might be on to something, but there’s also a real chance Brady did drain the long iron shot. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he spoke to the legendary signal-caller, who told him that the “once in a lifetime” shot was real. Brady did clarify that he didn’t consider it a hole-in-one, because his team had set up a makeshift tee box in the middle of the fairway on a par four. From there, he holed out.

Real or not, Allen’s response to Brady and Mahomes will only build further anticipation for the upcoming edition of The Match . All three NFL quarterbacks, alongside reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, are set to play in the return of the highly-touted celebrity golf event on June 1.

The old guard of Brady and Rodgers will square off against the young stars of Allen and Mahomes in The Match on TNT next Wednesday.

