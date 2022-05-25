ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

3 men break woman’s jaw in Bronx assault: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnN1S_0fqGV58Z00

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman suffered a broken jaw when she was brutally beaten and kicked by three men in the Bronx, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was assaulted in the Pelham Parkway area at Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road on May 18 around 9:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. She got into a dispute with one of the suspects and then the argument turned physical, police said.

Two men threw the woman to the ground and then all three suspects began kicking her in the face and body, surveillance video of the attack showed. At one point, the woman started to get up off the ground when one of the men came back up and kicked her square in the face, causing the woman to slump to the ground, the video showed. PIX11 News is not showing the video due to its graphic nature.

The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries and released, authorities said.

The NYPD on Wednesday was still trying to identify the three suspects (pictured below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Fn6q_0fqGV58Z00
(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 16

RegularFatDude
3d ago

I see three new targets for my brand new pistol I just bought. I’m a good shot too.

Reply(4)
15
Dementia Joe Biden
3d ago

Time for some good old fashioned vigilante justice.

Reply(4)
18
