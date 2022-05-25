ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Beach, MD

The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Recognizes Jon Castro

By The Town of Chesapeake Beach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach recognize Jon Castro, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) Superintendent, for his service to the citizens of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County, and Anne Arundel County. Serving as the Plant Superintendent since 1990, Jon...

