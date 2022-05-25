Wild Crab hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne saw a less than 1% increase in population from 2020 to 2021, according to new census data. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne’s population last year was estimated at 264,169 which was a growth of 0.8%. This made Fort Wayne Fort Wayne the 203rd fastest growing city out of the 797 cities nationwide with populations over 50,000. John Perlich, the city’s spokesperson, said Fort Wayne’s population has been increasing each year for the past several years and said it “represents a change compared to relatively meager growth during the decades prior to 2010.” Between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased by more than 4%.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO