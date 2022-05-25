Colin Kaepernick working out with Raiders, reports say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least two reputable sports journalists are reporting that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is either working out with or scheduled to work out with the Raiders.

Kaepernick last played professional football in 2016 and was not resigned after this season following several kneeling and sitting protests during the national anthem to protest police violence.

Wednesday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter Tweeted in part that Kaepernick “is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Then, NFL insider Ian Rapoport also Tweeted, “The #Raiders are actually working out FA QB Colin Kaepernick today, source said. His first workout in years.”

8 News Now is working to confirm these reports and will update this story as needed.

