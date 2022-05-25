ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

‘Sharp’ debris with exposed nails begins washing ashore from collapsed Outer Banks homes

By Justyn Melrose, Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbuFq_0fqGU70e00

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WGHP/WAVY) — Debris from two homes that collapsed into the water along the Outer Banks has become a danger for those visiting the shore .

The National Park Service reports that visitors to the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo should wear hard-soled shoes. There is also “sharp” debris south of Salvo. Some of the debris could be covered in sand and may not be immediately visible.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ny23c_0fqGU70e00
    National Park Service warns of dangerous debris between Rodanthe, Salvo (Courtesy of NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQScw_0fqGU70e00
    National Park Service warns of dangerous debris between Rodanthe, Salvo (Courtesy of NPS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5qSk_0fqGU70e00
    National Park Service warns of dangerous debris between Rodanthe, Salvo (Courtesy of NPS)

“While much of the large debris has been removed by a variety of beach cleanup efforts, miles of small pieces of debris remains on and under the surface of the beach,” NPS reports. “The Seashore is aware of the presence of wood with exposed nails, splintered wooden fragments and other debris that could be harmful to beachgoers without hard soled footwear.”

The two homes collapsed on May 10, one of which was caught on video. The two houses were unoccupied at the time.

The National Park Service shared news of the first collapse at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe on May 10 and said the beach was closed to protect the public from hazards.

Hours later, officials reported that a second home, at 24265 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, collapsed. It was captured on video and shared by the park service. One final wave sent the home crashing into the ocean below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmKqt_0fqGU70e00
    Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C. NPS Photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dNrw_0fqGU70e00
    The Rodanthe home at 24235 that collapsed on May 10, 2022 (National Park Service photo)

This is the same area where a home collapsed into the ocean back in February. That house was at 24183 Ocean Drive.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said at the time. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Several homes have collapsed over the years on the Outer Banks, as erosion has left many homes built years ago now right at the edge of the ocean. Records show both homes that fell on Tuesday were built in the 1980s.

NPS adds that erosion at the Buxton Beach Access is uncovering pieces of decommissioned military facilities in the area. There are now uncovered PVC pipes and other items that were previously underground.

Crews are working to cut the pipes and remove the debris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

New artificial reef deployed in Pamlico River to help ecosystem

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – An eight-year-long project from the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina is working to improve environmental stewardship off our coastline. On Thursday, CCA NC deployed a 3D printed reef in the Pamlico River Just off the coast of Bath. Its designers said it will help ensure that the site endures continued […]
BATH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hatteras, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rodanthe, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Crime & Safety
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck commissioners, residents and DOT talk about dangerous roads

Currituck commissioners discussed road hazards and possible solutions at the May 16 commissioners meeting. During public comment, resident Paulette Harris urged commissioners to address the safety hazard on Edgewater Road and Hwy 158 in Harbinger, which she says “is a nightmare.” According to Harris, drivers heading southbound on Hwy 158 will get into the turning lane early – as far up as the Sun Realty building – thereby making it dangerous for people trying to turn out of Edgewater Rd.
CURRITUCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#National Parks#Outer Banks#Wghp#The National Park Service#Nps
WAVY News 10

Pedestrian involved in Oceanfront crash, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police confirmed a pedestrian was involved in a crash Thursday night at the Oceanfront, but said they’re not releasing additional details in the case at this time. When contacted by WAVY, Bradley K. Wesseler with Virginia Beach PD said the crash...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man killed after vehicle leaves roadway, hits tree in Virginia Beach; police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 27-year-old man died after his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Swallow Drive, which is near the Lynnhaven part of Virginia Beach. The Virginia Beach Police Department said its officers and traffic safety unit responded to a single-vehicle crash at that address shortly before 2:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck Sheriff seeks public help with hit-and-run

Early in the afternoon on May 28, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department posted this information seeking the public’s help locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in Moyock. The sheriff asks if there is anyone that witnessed or has information on an accident that happened on HWY...
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy