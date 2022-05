KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Bessie at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, I'm Bessie! I am an older gal here at the shelter. I was adopted in 2021 but was returned recently for no fault of my own. I cannot hear or see the best, but it doesn't bother me! I am a very laid back and relaxed dog. I love people and would make a great addition to any family. If you are interested in meeting with me, come by the shelter today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO