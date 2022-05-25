ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Mothers Against Drunk Driving has a lesson for an anguished America, grappling with guns

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

In 1980, a California woman named Candice Lightner started a nonprofit called Mothers Against Drunk Driving after the death of her 13-year-old daughter. The girl had been killed in a hit-and-run accident caused by an impaired motorist who’d already been arrested five times for drunken driving. Incredibly, the man went on to cause yet another accident after completing a light prison sentence, despite leaving the body of Lightner’s daughter in the road.

Although the group was often reviled by the left, by 1998 it had succeeded in getting the alcoholic drinking age in all states raised to 21 years old, mostly by persuading the federal government to impose fiscal penalties on any state that did not comply. That didn’t end American deaths from drunken driving, of course. But, along with other MADD efforts like lowering the standard definition of intoxicated to a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent, it has reduced them. Now MADD has turned its attention to newer technology, pushing for cars that won’t start when a clearly drunken driver has tottered behind the wheel.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. According to Texas officials, the young man had walked into a gun store and purchased assault rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday, a day he also spent eating at Applebee’s with his grandmother. He would not have been able to have a beer at Applebee’s, thanks mostly to MADD, but he had no trouble buying a deadly weapon and enough ammo to kill a classroom full of innocent little kids.

The Uvalde incident caused a howl of anguish from Americans already worn down to the bone by the increase in gun violence along with the other travails of this perilous national moment.

But there was also more than a tinge of cynicism in many of the impassioned cries for change. We’ve learned by now that previous comparable tragedies have resulted in no meaningful legislative action. Columbine did not stop Sandy Hook, which did not stop Uvalde.

Democrats screamed at Republicans, knowing full well that the widespread GOP resistance to any and all gun control, even in the face of the opposition of most of their political allies in law enforcement, is a consequence of the party’s confidence in the level of popular support in America for the Second Amendment.

And most Republicans pointed to the lack of parental supervision of the shooter, mental health issues, the school’s lack of armed security and any number of other valid counterarguments. Everyone already knows that stalemate is the most likely result. We’ve seen it so many times before.

Had MADD’s leaders tried to bring back prohibition, or make it illegal to drive even after one glass of wine, they would have hit the same brick wall, however much they had shaken with anger at the loss of innocent lives.

But that was not their tactic. They picked an achievable goal — a 21-year-old drinking age — and doggedly pursued its adoption, even in the face of opposition from the obvious stakeholders, such as bars and breweries. They won and they saved lives.

So today we offer a modest proposal as a practical start: Make it illegal to purchase a firearm anywhere in the U.S. without an adult present until you have reached 21 years of age. Even if that takes an amendment to the Second Amendment.

Surely, that’s a reasonable suggestion upon which everyone can agree. It would have prevented the Texas shooter from walking alone into the gun shop and walking straight out with a deadly arsenal. It might also prevent other teenagers from doing the same in the future.

History teaches us that young persons of that age are risky gun owners, just as they are risky drivers, which is why rental car companies impose age restrictions and insurers charge more to assume the peril. That truth has enjoyed widespread acceptance when it comes to alcohol and high-risk behavior, again thanks to MADD. So why not in the matter of guns?

The riskiness of teens and gun is not just manifest in mass shootings that create headlines, but in everyday disputes in Chicago and beyond. Many guns kill just one person. Often, it’s the owner of the weapon.

Would such a move prevent adults over 21 buying guns and then selling or handing them to younger people? Of course not. The drinking age does not stop all 18-year-olds from drinking and driving, if they are sufficiently determined. Would it curb so-called ghost guns that pass from teen to teen? Unlikely.

But the lesson from MADD is that it would, at least, help.

Outside of law enforcement roles and other very rare exceptions, people under 21 should not purchase, own or handle guns with live ammunition without adults present. We think America can agree on that, if not much else in this most confounding of arenas, and we call for that legislation, ideally with sponsorship from both sides of the aisle.

Something has to get done and it has be done as one nation, determined, reasonable and compassionate, but also resolute in trying to fix this most American of problems, the one killing so many of our children.

We must get as many guns as we can out of the hands of teenagers. And we have to be able to expect results.

