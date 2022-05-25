ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin police officer assaulted during drunk driver arrest

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0fqGSuo400

Franklin Police Department officials said a man assaulted an officer during a drunk driving arrest.

Officers said they spotted a car that stopped a vehicle blocking the road at the corner of Baker's Bridge Road and Carothers Parkway.

Police said the driver, Nikolas Sowden, 38, fell asleep while driving the vehicle. Officers arrested him for drunk driving, and the passenger in his vehicle was also "belligerent" with the police.

During the encounter, authorities said Sowden attacked the arresting officer, telling him he was going to "f— you up." That resulted in a struggle with the officer and Sowden kicking the officer in the head, police said.

Authorities charged Sowden with a DUI, obstructing traffic, resisting arrest and assault of a first responder.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
wgnsradio.com

Suspect Wanted on Federal Charges Arrested by Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies and U.S. Marshals Task Force

(Rutherford County, TN) A suspect wanted on federal charges was apprehended by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals Task Force personnel on Thursday (5/26/22). Suspect Anthony Eugene Moore, 48, of Riverstone Drive in Murfreesboro was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Moore was arrested during a traffic stop...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinpdnews.com

Two arrested after firing water pellet gun from car

Wednesday night, two people were arrested in Franklin after firing a water pellet gun from their car at a couple of strangers outside a Murfreesboro Road gas station, at 9:45 pm. Some tense moments followed after the victims reported seeing someone in a black SUV holding a rifle and someone in that vehicle saying, “go, go, go,” before hearing a loud pop that the couple believed to be a gunshot.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drunk Driver#Dui
On Target News

Burglary case leads to the Arrests of Two Franklin County Men

On Tuesday May 24th at approximately 10:30am, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a reported burglary in progress in the Keith Springs Mountain area. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement officials did contact two males attempting to commit a burglary. A short pursuit ensued, and one male was taken into custody. The second male was able to flee the scene but was later taken into custody at a residence in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wgnsradio.com

Arrest made after Thursday night fire in Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn) Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of an outbuilding on fire in the 1200 block of Richland Richardson Road. Units were notified that Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Police: Repairman’s tools stolen while on job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of dollars worth of tools from a work vehicle was stolen last week. The tools belonged to Sign Me Up LLC employee Scottie Turner; he relies on them every single day to do his job. Turner says he’s upset that at least $3,000 of tools...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy