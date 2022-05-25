Governor Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

Ted S. Warren

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, including a mild cough, and will be working from home. Inlsee is working with his doctor to set up antiviral treatments.

Inslee is vaccinated and boosted.

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

