Governor Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
Ted S. Warren

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, including a mild cough, and will be working from home. Inlsee is working with his doctor to set up antiviral treatments.

Inslee is vaccinated and boosted.

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

Comments / 75

Michael Bilson
2d ago

Hahahahaha...He is a THREAT TO THE UNVACCINATED...should be Locked down and forced from His Job for being a threat to others!!! Where was his MASK 😷🤔

Reply
12
Coolnights Seattle
3d ago

They should take his dictatorship from him now because he's not fit enough to make decisions. oh! That's right he never was.

Reply
20
You Don't Own Me
3d ago

Gawd it’s probably just allergies and since he’s jab and boosted tested positive or a false positive So the dictator could continue his reign of terrorizing citizens of this state! Never miss a opportunity to keep pushing the worthless experimental jab! No experimental jab for me and have lived my life as I’ve always done! No flu shot ever also! 🐑🐑🐑 are the only ones who ran for the experimental jab

Reply
8
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

