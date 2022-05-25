Wednesday Night Ride

Registration is required for this activity. We'll backpack & day hike where AMC-NY/NoJ does not go. Although we used to, years ago. We'll backpack about 5 or 6 miles/day at a leisurely-to-moderate pace. The most difficult ascent will be about 800 ft. in 1 mile. The reward will be 3 days,2 nights camping in very wild & extremely beautiful Sages Ravine. On the backpack portion, we'll visit glorious Race Brook Falls & take the AT up Mt. Race (2365') for its fabulous view across the flats of SW Massachusetts. Then continue on the AT along an escarpment with non-stop views. Depending on coronavirus infection rates at the time, this will be either an out-and-back or point-to-point trip. Day hike options are: 1) 5 or 6-mile loops over Bear Mtn. (2316'), Connecticut's highest summit 2) Adding 2 or 3 miles to #1 above for the views on Round Mtn. or both Round & Frissel Mtns., respectively. The viewpoint on Frissel is the highest point in CT, although the mountain's summit (2453') is in Mass. Significant rain cancels. Register with the leader for meeting time/place. AMC policy for coronavirus is below. Ride sharing MAY be possible. Let leader know, when you register, if you'll need a ride or can take riders. This outing is jointly listed with ADK, so REGISTER EARLY.

