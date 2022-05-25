ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Wednesday Night Ride

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Join us for a lovely 24 mile ride out of Lincoln. We will ride at an average pace of 14-15 mph. This ride has moderate elevation gains. As we ride consistently...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

South Taconic Mountains Backpack/Basecamp - Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. We'll backpack & day hike where AMC-NY/NoJ does not go. Although we used to, years ago. We'll backpack about 5 or 6 miles/day at a leisurely-to-moderate pace. The most difficult ascent will be about 800 ft. in 1 mile. The reward will be 3 days,2 nights camping in very wild & extremely beautiful Sages Ravine. On the backpack portion, we'll visit glorious Race Brook Falls & take the AT up Mt. Race (2365') for its fabulous view across the flats of SW Massachusetts. Then continue on the AT along an escarpment with non-stop views. Depending on coronavirus infection rates at the time, this will be either an out-and-back or point-to-point trip. Day hike options are: 1) 5 or 6-mile loops over Bear Mtn. (2316'), Connecticut's highest summit 2) Adding 2 or 3 miles to #1 above for the views on Round Mtn. or both Round & Frissel Mtns., respectively. The viewpoint on Frissel is the highest point in CT, although the mountain's summit (2453') is in Mass. Significant rain cancels. Register with the leader for meeting time/place. AMC policy for coronavirus is below. Ride sharing MAY be possible. Let leader know, when you register, if you'll need a ride or can take riders. This outing is jointly listed with ADK, so REGISTER EARLY.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
outdoors.org

Devil's Hopyard, East Haddam (C3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles on the Vista Trail with a scenic view from the vista and a side trip to Chapman Falls. Moderate climbing and some rocky terrain. Meet at 10:00 am at the parking lot for the picnic area (the one near the covered bridge). Dogs welcome. Rain or really extreme heat cancels. Lunch stop afterwards if there is interest. From junction of Rts 11 and 82, follow 82 west to Hopyard Rd on right, drive 3 miles to entrance to picnic area on right.
EAST HADDAM, CT
outdoors.org

VT Peaks Bushwhack - Mt. Carmel, Bloodroot Mountain, & Farr Peak

Registration is required for this activity. Let's Bushwhack to 3 Vermont Peaks - Mount Carmel, Bloodroot Mountain, and Farr Peak Let's pretend we are explorers and find some new peaks. We shall hike on the famous Long Trail of Vermont, the oldest long-distance trail in the entire country. However, the adventure of the hike will be hiking 3 trail-less mountains. We will be navigating our way and the goal is to attain all 3 summits. This will be a team effort. Bring: Map, Compass, and Headlamps. Gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
VERMONT STATE
outdoors.org

2022 AMC Boston Mountaineering Acadia Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Boston Climbing Community for Memorial Day Weekend at Acadia National Park! Acadia has several great rock climbing areas, including top roping at sea cliffs (Otter Cliffs) and trad climbing at the Precipice and South Bubble. There is also excellent hiking, biking, kayaking, and sightseeing in the park. We have booked a group campsite and a few standard tent sites from Friday 5/27 through Monday 5/30. Most people will drive up to Acadia on Friday (some may arrive early enough to do some climbing on Friday) and stay through Monday morning, heading back to Boston after lunch. You are free to checkout earlier, if you wish. The cost for the weekend is $30. This includes the cost of the campsite, firewood and food for a group cookout on Saturday evening. If you have lined up other accommodations for the weekend and want to join us for dinner Saturday night, you are welcome to do so for $15. Please note that all participants must register online and sign the AMC's electronic liability waiver.
BOSTON, MA

