Weather On The Go Podcast: Gaylord Tornado

Many in Gaylord have suffered total loss following a tornado on Friday, yet the support being felt all around the community is unmatched. Everyone in Gaylord is coming together to do what they can right now to help their friends, families and neighbors. Farm Bureau Insurance of Gaylord is giving out free totes to anyone who’s been impacted by the storm. They can stop by anytime and pick them up.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO