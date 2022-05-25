ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Weather On The Go Podcast: Gaylord Tornado

By Madison Ryke
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
On the latest Weather on the Go Podcast, meteorologists Tom O’Hare, Madison Ryke and Michael Stevens break down the EF-3 tornado that touched down in Gaylord on May 20, 2022.

